Abbott picks longtime aide to lead Te...

Abbott picks longtime aide to lead Texas health commission

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Abbott announced Wednesday that Charles Smith will continue as executive commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission through January 2019. The governor first tapped Smith for the post last May. Smith was once a top deputy under Abbott in the attorney general's office before Abbott became governor in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 49 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,989
News 'It's made in Vietnam!' At inauguration, origin... 5 hr Jim 3
News Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur... 16 hr Super user 15
News Texas woman who claimed to be a voice of Goda g... 18 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ... Tue santo 2
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... Mon Well Well 33
News At Least 1 Dead, 6 Injured in San Antonio Mall ... Mon Jim 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,501 • Total comments across all topics: 278,243,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC