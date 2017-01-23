Abbott picks longtime aide to lead Texas health commission
Abbott announced Wednesday that Charles Smith will continue as executive commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission through January 2019. The governor first tapped Smith for the post last May. Smith was once a top deputy under Abbott in the attorney general's office before Abbott became governor in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|49 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,989
|'It's made in Vietnam!' At inauguration, origin...
|5 hr
|Jim
|3
|Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur...
|16 hr
|Super user
|15
|Texas woman who claimed to be a voice of Goda g...
|18 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Tue
|santo
|2
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Mon
|Well Well
|33
|At Least 1 Dead, 6 Injured in San Antonio Mall ...
|Mon
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC