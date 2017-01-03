A Texas boy vanishes, now police seek...

A Texas boy vanishes, now police seek to arrest the mother

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Chron

Police in Central Texas are looking for 5-year-old Alan Rodriguez, who was last seen Sept. 2, in Cedar Park with his mother, Anais Lechuga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 36 min don t drink the k... 62,754
News Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba... 2 hr efoster68 28
News New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolin... 7 hr Frogface Kate 21
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) 9 hr Farmer 179
News Man gets prison for shining laser at Texas TV h... 22 hr Jim 1
News Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ... Fri spud 11
News Rick Perry's Texas giveaways: There's something... Jan 6 jim 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,898 • Total comments across all topics: 277,728,276

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC