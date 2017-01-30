A fire destroyed this Texas mosque. Thousands have chipped in to help rebuild it.
Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised online to help rebuild a mosque in Texas, which was destroyed in a weekend blaze . By Monday afternoon, nearly $900,000 had been pledged to the Islamic Center of Victoria, according to a GoFundMe page .
