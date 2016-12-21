4 children die in Texas gas poisoning; others injured
Officials in Texas say four children have died from gas poisoning believed to have been caused by a pesticide sprayed under their Amarillo home. Fire officials say a chemical reaction occurred when one person tried to wash off a pesticide that had been sprayed under the house.
