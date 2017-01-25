371-foot ship new Gulf of Mexico arti...

371-foot ship new Gulf of Mexico artificial reef off Texas

10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

In this Jan. 20, 2017 photo provided by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, a former cargo vessel named Kraken sinks more than 60 miles off the coast of Galveston, Texas, to become an artificial reef. The ship is expected to become a home to fish, coral and other invertebrates plus being a destination for divers.

