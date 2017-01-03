3 Southeast Texas men missing on coas...

3 Southeast Texas men missing on coastal hunting trip

18 hrs ago

The Coast Guard and state authorities are searching for three men who failed to return from a duck hunting trip in waters near Matagorda Bay between Port Lavaca and Palacios.

