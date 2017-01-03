3 people barely escaped death as Alab...

3 people barely escaped death as Alabama storm killed 4 others in mobile home

As an apparent tornado bore down on them, seven people in a mobile home in southeast Alabama made a life-or-death decision: Three ran into one bathroom for shelter and four ran in the opposite direction to another room seeking safety. The three, including Lawana Henrich, survived without a scratch, according to Coroner Robert Byrd.

