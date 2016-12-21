2 Texas lawmakers seek to tighten pub...

2 Texas lawmakers seek to tighten public records law

Two Texas lawmakers want to tighten public records laws to make it harder for governments and the companies they do business with to keep financial information secret. Sen. Kirk Watson , who's an Austin Democrat, and GOP Rep. Giovanni Capriglione of Keller said Tuesday they'll file bills to require companies to prove they would be disclosing key trade secrets if the businesses want to withhold information.

