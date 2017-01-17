2 Texas Democratic congressmen boycotting Trump inauguration
Democratic U.S. Reps. Al Green and Joaquin Castro of Texas say they will boycott President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Willie Granville
|3
|Bill aims to cut off aid to countries that don'...
|5 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|The Brief: Who will pay for criminal justice re...
|10 hr
|jum
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|Brian_G
|62,878
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|21 hr
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|10
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|McGooters
|20
|Man offers plea in stalking of dead daughter's ... (Jun '08)
|Jan 15
|Agree
|20
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC