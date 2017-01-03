1st Mexican-American to rise to Catho...

1st Mexican-American to rise to Catholic bishop in US dies

11 hrs ago

Archbishop Patricio Fernandez Flores, former archbishop of the San Antonio Roman Catholic archdiocese and the first Mexican-American to rise to bishop in the U.S. Catholic church, has died at the age of 87. In a lengthy statement, the San Antonio archdiocese said Flores died Monday of pneumonia and congestive heart failure at a San Antonio assisted living center for retired priests. Flores was born in the small Texas Coastal Plains farming town of Ganado.

