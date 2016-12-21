1st biker trial over 2015 Waco shooti...

1st biker trial over 2015 Waco shootings set for April

The first trial over a Central Texas gunfight involving rival motorcycle gangs that left nine people dead and more than 150 bikers charged is now set for April, 23 months after the 2015 shootout.

