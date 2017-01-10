10 Things to Know for Tuesday
There are 11 comments on the Darien News-Review story from 14 hrs ago, titled 10 Things to Know for Tuesday. In it, Darien News-Review reports that:
Farah Amer Kamal, from Iraq, speaks with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee D-Texas, left, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, and other members of Congress nearby in front of the Supreme Court about President Donald Trump's recent executive orders, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 in Washington. less Farah Amer Kamal, from Iraq, speaks with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee D-Texas, left, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, and other members of Congress ... more A woman holds a candle in response to Sunday's deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, during a vigil on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
These women need to get serious and offer Madonna-like blwjobs to big, grunting Muslim men to beat them with stout sticks for not wearing a bag. Yes, that includes Schumer.
|
#2 9 hrs ago
Long overdue. The legal system is the part of government that has become entrenched with vigilantes. It really IS too bad that they can't outsource those jobs. We'll have to settle for outsourcing all of the doctor jobs to pay for the new healthcare plan.
...but it isn't class warfare. It simply isn't.
|
Since: Mar 09
10,905
The Left Coast
|
#3 6 hrs ago
Schumer's total emotional breakdown really brings it home. Do you realize that over 100 people were inconvenienced, yes inconvenienced, at an airport!!!!! When we start temporarily inconveniencing immigrants and refugees for the sole reason of US border security, all is lost. This was not an isolated case, it affected .000001% of the foreign travelers entering the US.
Sure, Obama banned all immigrants and refugees from Iraq for 6 months, but that was completely different.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,110
Paris
|
#4 6 hrs ago
Well first it was the democrat party, then progressives, then socialist, then liberals and now the whiner party that stands for hate of America, it's constitution and its laws. They are no party but a ship of fools.
|
#5 6 hrs ago
Trump's ban was spontaneous, without any input from those who would have to implement it and without any guidance from those who have the up to date intelligence to justify such a ban.
Obama's decisions were based upon a collaborative effort and information. He didn't dump it on folks without proper vetting of the information.
Trump does not help with his image when he openly admits that he does not need daily intelligence briefings.
Trump is trying to run the government like a dictatorship based on emotion and void of information.
And when things don't go the way he hoped, he blames Delta Airlines :-/
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,183
|
#6 5 hrs ago
Oh really?
Guess that bill that had to be passed to know what's in it on a strictly partisan vote is your definition of "collaborative and informed" and not "dumping"......
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,183
|
#7 5 hrs ago
What the media DIDN'T show people during the democrat convention.....
|
#8 5 hrs ago
They can bitch moan cry and whine over nothing and take their blankie and go set in the corner and sulk.
Daddy Don don't listen to no DEMWITS!
|
Since: Mar 09
10,905
The Left Coast
|
#9 39 min ago
Actually, the list of counties on the temporary ban came from Obama. He knew refugees from these countries could not be properly vetted. As far as Trump running the government, he got elected on the promise to NOT run it like a Washington politician. He won't just talk about it for years and years, he'll actually get things done. Support the Constitution of the United States or get out of the way.
|
Since: Oct 14
1,003
Location hidden
|
#10 29 min ago
If Trump said he wasn't going to run the government like a Washington politician, then why did he use Obama's list of countries?
Never mind, we already know why!
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,183
|
#11 17 min ago
Ever hear the old adage "Even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while".......
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|ClarenceThurman
|1,022
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,043
|Texas Mosque Set On Fire One Day After Trump Si...
|17 hr
|Frogface Kate
|39
|North Texas Mexican-American Families Fear for ...
|19 hr
|Jim
|1
|In Houston, DNC chair candidates talk fighting ...
|Sun
|SANTO
|2
|Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ...
|Sun
|Solarman
|5
|Younger activists say theya re anti-abortion, n...
|Sun
|Yeah Sure
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC