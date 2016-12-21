With Trump on horizon, Obama rushes to block drilling in parts of Atlantic, Arctic
President Barack Obama used his executive authority to block the sale of new offshore drilling rights in much of the U.S. Arctic and parts of the Atlantic, a move that could restrict oil production indefinitely in those areas. Obama invoked a seldom used provision in a 1953 law that allows him to prevent the sale of drilling rights in certain U.S. waters.
