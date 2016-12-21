Water outage fixed in Texas town famo...

Water outage fixed in Texas town famous for water wells

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A broken water main that cut off water for more than 24 hours for most areas of a North Texas city famous for its wells has been repaired. Officials in Mineral Wells say once water begins flowing through taps, they're urging residents of the city of nearly 17,000 about 45 miles west of Fort Worth to boil the water over the next two days before using it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inmate being sought after escape from Texas jail 1 hr Opp 10
News Abbott promises more help on the way 2 hr Observer 12
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr carmino seranni 62,605
News Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin... 18 hr Trump your President 22
News Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10) Tue Bruised ego 16
sour patch laws Mon killbill 1
News Prison guards who had sex with inmates avoided ... Sun Bib 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,983 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,088

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC