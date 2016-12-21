Water outage fixed in Texas town famous for water wells
A broken water main that cut off water for more than 24 hours for most areas of a North Texas city famous for its wells has been repaired. Officials in Mineral Wells say once water begins flowing through taps, they're urging residents of the city of nearly 17,000 about 45 miles west of Fort Worth to boil the water over the next two days before using it.
