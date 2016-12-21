Video appears to show Texas police shooting man walking away
Chicago authorities say all police officers will be equipped with body cameras by the end of 2017, a year ahead of schedule. Chicago authorities say all police officers will be equipped with body cameras by the end of 2017, a year ahead of schedule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abbott promises more help on the way
|2 min
|New Resident
|21
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|20 min
|Kissez1138
|23
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Babez7002
|62,606
|Inmate being sought after escape from Texas jail
|4 hr
|Opp
|10
|Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10)
|Tue
|Bruised ego
|16
|sour patch laws
|Mon
|killbill
|1
|Prison guards who had sex with inmates avoided ...
|Sun
|Bib
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC