Trump takes credit for 8,000 jobs, ta...

Trump takes credit for 8,000 jobs, talks with Obama

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations, saying it's just a clu... . President-elect Donald Trump, second from left, accompanied by his wife, Melania Trump, center right, departs after attending a Christmas Eve service at the Church of Bethesda-by-the Sea, in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, De... By The Associated Press Reaction to the death of actress Debbie Reynolds Wednesday at 84, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died: By The Associated Press Reaction to the death of actress Debbie Reynolds Wednesday at 84, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died: A police dashcam video appears to show a Texas officer shoot a black man as he's walking away from the officer and not posing any immediate threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans who live near border say Trump's wall... 1 hr Unknown Soldier 5
News Abbott promises more help on the way 8 hr New Resident 21
News Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin... 8 hr Kissez1138 23
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Babez7002 62,606
News Inmate being sought after escape from Texas jail 12 hr Opp 10
News Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10) Tue Bruised ego 16
sour patch laws Dec 26 killbill 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,748 • Total comments across all topics: 277,414,618

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC