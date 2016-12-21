The latest Texan who could be agricul...

The latest Texan who could be agriculture secretary would diversify Trumpa s Cabinet

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Throughout November and into December, Texans were a daily sight at Trump Tower in New York, as future Cabinet nominees Rick Perry and Rex Tillerson dodged tourists to ascend the elevator to Trump's office. In late December, the parade of Texans shifted from Midtown Manhattan to Palm Beach, Florida, as Trump is camped at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the holidays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 min Cupcake7663 62,626
News Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin... 7 hr Fcvk tRump 23
News The Ghost of Christmas Present 14 hr scientia potentia... 1
News Escaped Texas inmate dies in shootout Fri DGA Ratts ass 2
News Americans who live near border say Trump's wall... Wed Unknown Soldier 5
News Abbott promises more help on the way Dec 28 New Resident 21
News Inmate being sought after escape from Texas jail Dec 28 Opp 10
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,820 • Total comments across all topics: 277,486,422

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC