The latest Texan who could be agriculture secretary would diversify Trumpa s Cabinet
Throughout November and into December, Texans were a daily sight at Trump Tower in New York, as future Cabinet nominees Rick Perry and Rex Tillerson dodged tourists to ascend the elevator to Trump's office. In late December, the parade of Texans shifted from Midtown Manhattan to Palm Beach, Florida, as Trump is camped at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the holidays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 min
|Cupcake7663
|62,626
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|7 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|The Ghost of Christmas Present
|14 hr
|scientia potentia...
|1
|Escaped Texas inmate dies in shootout
|Fri
|DGA Ratts ass
|2
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Wed
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|Abbott promises more help on the way
|Dec 28
|New Resident
|21
|Inmate being sought after escape from Texas jail
|Dec 28
|Opp
|10
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC