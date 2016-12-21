The latest Texan who could be agriculture secretary would diversify Trumpa s Cabinet

Throughout November and into December, Texans were a daily sight at Trump Tower in New York, as future Cabinet nominees Rick Perry and Rex Tillerson dodged tourists to ascend the elevator to Trump's office. In late December, the parade of Texans shifted from Midtown Manhattan to Palm Beach, Florida, as Trump is camped at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the holidays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.