Texas should try education savings accounts
Texas' pioneering spirit is one of the reasons I am proud to call the Lone Star State home. But in one critically important area, the state continues to hold back innovation, choice and achievement: Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|don t drink the k...
|62,607
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|3 hr
|Trump your President
|6
|Prison guards who had sex with inmates avoided ...
|5 hr
|Bib
|1
|Texans continue fight for Doris 'Dorie' Miller'...
|9 hr
|Boom8882
|10
|United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16)
|14 hr
|Earburner
|7
|Amy Charron's War Against Gov Rick Perry and a ... (Nov '11)
|14 hr
|Amy Charron
|7
|Man Arrested After Decomposing Body Found (Sep '07)
|Sat
|Suck_it
|24
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC