Texas Rangers investigating death of sheriff found at home
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lonny Haschel says in a statement that Bryant, who had been sheriff for nearly 20 years in the county about 80 miles southwest of Fort Worth, was found dead at his home just after midnight Tuesday.
