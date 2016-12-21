Texas puts Donald Trump over the top in Electoral College

Daniel Brezenoff, who started a Change.org petition demanding electors support the popular vote winner, arrives at the Texas Capitol before delivering a box containing signatures to the office of the Texas Secretary of State in Austin, Texas on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Demonstrators are gathering outside the Texas Capitol in hopes of persuading more than three dozen Republican electors to cast their ballot for someone other than President-elect Donald Trump.

