Texas Professor Pleads Guilty to Synthetic Pot Cash Conspiracy

HOUSTON, Texas - A professor of finance at the University of Houston's Victoria Campus pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally transferring money from synthetic marijuana sales out of the country. The professor of finance, Omar Maher Al Nasser, 37, was indicted in April along with 15 others in an alleged conspiracy to import synthetic marijuana, distribute the contraband, and transfer the proceeds of the sales out of the country, according to records obtained by Breitbart Texas from the Southern District of Texas federal court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.