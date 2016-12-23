Texas Panhandle hospitals will see fe...

Texas Panhandle hospitals will see federal funding cuts in 2017

Yesterday Read more: Amarillo.com

Baptist St. Anthony's Hospital and Hereford Regional Medical Center are among 61 Texas hospitals facing federal funding cuts because of their rates for complications like infections, bed sores and falls. The hospitals will lose one percent of Medicare payments in the 2017 fiscal year, which runs from October 2016 through September.

