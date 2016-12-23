Texas Panhandle hospitals will see federal funding cuts in 2017
Baptist St. Anthony's Hospital and Hereford Regional Medical Center are among 61 Texas hospitals facing federal funding cuts because of their rates for complications like infections, bed sores and falls. The hospitals will lose one percent of Medicare payments in the 2017 fiscal year, which runs from October 2016 through September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 min
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|Texans continue fight for Doris 'Dorie' Miller'...
|6 hr
|andy
|9
|United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16)
|10 hr
|White Rabbit
|6
|Man Arrested After Decomposing Body Found (Sep '07)
|10 hr
|Suck_it
|24
|2 more arrested after assault of Texas deputy d...
|11 hr
|Jim
|1
|Check this out
|Fri
|Nicole
|2
|Abbott promises more help on the way
|Fri
|Inquisitor
|8
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC