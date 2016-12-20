Texas officially kicking Planned Pare...

Texas officially kicking Planned Parenthood out of Medicaid

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

After more than a year of delays , Texas is officially kicking Planned Parenthood out of the state's Medicaid program. In a move that could affect thousands of low-income women, state health officials on Tuesday delivered a final legal notice to defund the organization from the Medicaid program through which it provides family planning and women's health services to the poor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 13 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,558
News Texas high-speed rail plan suffers eminent doma... 5 hr Cindy Bloom 1
News Amy Charron's War Against Gov Rick Perry and a ... (Nov '11) 18 hr Waco1910 6
News Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East... 18 hr Waco1910 6
News When the next big outbreaks happen, they'll pro... 19 hr Vaccines cause Au... 3
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... 19 hr Waco1910 11
News Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad... 21 hr spytheweb 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,595

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC