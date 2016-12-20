Texas officially kicking Planned Parenthood out of Medicaid
After more than a year of delays , Texas is officially kicking Planned Parenthood out of the state's Medicaid program. In a move that could affect thousands of low-income women, state health officials on Tuesday delivered a final legal notice to defund the organization from the Medicaid program through which it provides family planning and women's health services to the poor.
