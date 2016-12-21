Texas officer on restricted duty after videotaped arrests

A white Texas police officer was placed on restricted duty Thursday while an internal investigation looks into a videotaped incident showing the officer wrestling a black woman to the ground before arresting her and her two teenage daughters. The Fort Worth officer, whose name hasn't been released, responded to a call for service after Jacqueline Craig argued with a man who she said had physically confronted her 7-year-old son for littering.

