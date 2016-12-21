Texas man serves time for murder, then graduates top of his class
Ren Moore graduated at the top of his class Saturday after serving time in prison for murder, the Houston Chronicle reported. A dispute over a bad batch of crack led to the murder in 1993, when Moore was 18. He went on to spend 20 years in prison, the Chronicle reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,558
|Texas high-speed rail plan suffers eminent doma...
|5 hr
|Cindy Bloom
|1
|Amy Charron's War Against Gov Rick Perry and a ... (Nov '11)
|18 hr
|Waco1910
|6
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|18 hr
|Waco1910
|6
|When the next big outbreaks happen, they'll pro...
|19 hr
|Vaccines cause Au...
|3
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|19 hr
|Waco1910
|11
|Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad...
|21 hr
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC