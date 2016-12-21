Texas lieutenant governor praises North Carolina LGBT law
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is praising the collapse of a deal to repeal North Carolina's anti-LGBT law as he continues calling for Texas to adopt a similar measure.
