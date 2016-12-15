Texas leads nation with 17 officer de...

Texas leads nation with 17 officer deaths in 2016,a

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KBMT

Texas saw the highest number of law enforcement officer fatalities compared to any other state in 2016, with 17 deaths, according to a new report. 135 officers died in the line of duty this year, according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Escaped Texas inmate dies in shootout 5 hr DGA Ratts ass 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu Brian_G 62,615
News Americans who live near border say Trump's wall... Wed Unknown Soldier 5
News Abbott promises more help on the way Wed New Resident 21
News Inmate being sought after escape from Texas jail Wed Opp 10
News Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin... Tue Trump your President 22
News Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10) Dec 27 Bruised ego 16
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,177 • Total comments across all topics: 277,462,931

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC