Texas judge takes specialized court for veterans on the road
Ress participates in a traveling veterans court with Judge John Roach J... . In this Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 photo, Judge John Roach Jr., left, speaks to a lawyer during a hearing in McKinney, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 min
|OzRitz
|62,631
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|1 hr
|Twizzler937
|24
|The Ghost of Christmas Present
|18 hr
|scientia potentia...
|1
|Escaped Texas inmate dies in shootout
|Fri
|DGA Ratts ass
|2
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Wed
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|Abbott promises more help on the way
|Dec 28
|New Resident
|21
|Inmate being sought after escape from Texas jail
|Dec 28
|Opp
|10
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC