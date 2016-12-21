Texas health department notifying teams after mumps outbreak at cheer competitions
State health officials are working with event organizers to notify people who attended one of four cheerleading competitions in North Texas in November and December that they may have been exposed to a person with mumps. So far, DSHS has identified 11 mumps cases associated with the outbreak.
