Texas gov. tells faithless elector 'You're Fired!!!'
There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from Yesterday, titled Texas gov. tells faithless elector 'You're Fired!!!'. In it, SFGate reports that:
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took to Twitter on Tuesday to attack a member of the Electoral College who voted for Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Abbott's since-deleted tweet sparked a brief exchange with Chris Suprun, who cast the rogue ballot, and drew derision from some Twitter users.
#1 Yesterday
He should have been better vetted to start with. I do applaud Gov. Abbott. Now investigate the Scam/Fraud internet site run by Chris Suprun. Also follow up on the First responder Fraud.
