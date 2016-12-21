Texas gov. tells faithless elector 'Y...

Texas gov. tells faithless elector 'You're Fired!!!'

There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from Yesterday, titled Texas gov. tells faithless elector 'You're Fired!!!'. In it, SFGate reports that:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took to Twitter on Tuesday to attack a member of the Electoral College who voted for Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Abbott's since-deleted tweet sparked a brief exchange with Chris Suprun, who cast the rogue ballot, and drew derision from some Twitter users.

Sean_Michael

Stuttgart, Germany

#1 Yesterday
He should have been better vetted to start with. I do applaud Gov. Abbott. Now investigate the Scam/Fraud internet site run by Chris Suprun. Also follow up on the First responder Fraud.
