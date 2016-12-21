Texas family blame Apple's FaceTime i...

Texas family blame Apple's FaceTime in suit over fatal crash

A Texas couple whose 5-year-old daughter died in a crash involving a driver who was allegedly using Apple's FaceTime video chatting app is suing the tech company.

