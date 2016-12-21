Texas Department of Transportation
As many of us head back to work following the Christmas holiday, here's a look at some area lane closures that could cause you some delays. The inside lane of Interstate 40 westbound from the Carson County line to Pullman Road will be closed for crack seal and patching.
