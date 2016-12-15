Texas cop lets teen do 200 pushups in...

Texas cop lets teen do 200 pushups instead of arrest

18 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

This screen shot of a video making the rounds on social media shows Arlington police Officer Eric Ball letting an unnamed teenager who was allegedly smoking marijuana outside a movie theater do 200 pushups instead of being arrested.

