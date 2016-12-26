Texas Closely Watches Fate of NC's Divisive "Bathroom Bill"
Advocates for the LGBT community in Texas are voicing concerns that North Carolina's failure to overturn a controversial "bathroom bill" will encourage some Texas lawmakers to pursue a similar measure. North Carolina legislators met in a special session this week in an unsuccessful attempt to rescind House Bill 2, which requires transgender people to use restrooms that match the sex on their birth certificates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|59 min
|Trump your President
|12
|sour patch laws
|10 hr
|killbill
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Sun
|don t drink the k...
|62,606
|Prison guards who had sex with inmates avoided ...
|Sun
|Bib
|1
|United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16)
|Sun
|Earburner
|7
|Amy Charron's War Against Gov Rick Perry and a ... (Nov '11)
|Sun
|Amy Charron
|7
|Texans continue fight for Doris 'Dorie' Miller'...
|Sun
|andy
|9
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC