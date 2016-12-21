Texas child abuse death rising despit...

Texas child abuse death rising despite governor's shakeup

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Records show the number of Texas children dying of abuse and neglect is worsening despite Gov. Greg Abbott's shakeup of the state's beleaguered child welfare system. The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that at least 202 children died because of maltreatment in 2016, compared to 173 the year before.

