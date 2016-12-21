Texas child abuse death rising despite governor's shakeup
Records show the number of Texas children dying of abuse and neglect is worsening despite Gov. Greg Abbott's shakeup of the state's beleaguered child welfare system. The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that at least 202 children died because of maltreatment in 2016, compared to 173 the year before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 min
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|Texans continue fight for Doris 'Dorie' Miller'...
|6 hr
|andy
|9
|United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16)
|10 hr
|White Rabbit
|6
|Man Arrested After Decomposing Body Found (Sep '07)
|10 hr
|Suck_it
|24
|2 more arrested after assault of Texas deputy d...
|11 hr
|Jim
|1
|Check this out
|Fri
|Nicole
|2
|Abbott promises more help on the way
|Fri
|Inquisitor
|8
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC