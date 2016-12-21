Speculation mounts on race between top 2 Texas Republicans
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick brushed aside speculation of a 2018 gubernatorial run at the end of Texas' last legislative session, insisting he'd never challenge his "close friend" and fellow Republican Greg Abbott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abbott promises more help on the way
|5 hr
|New Resident
|21
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|6 hr
|Kissez1138
|23
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Babez7002
|62,606
|Inmate being sought after escape from Texas jail
|10 hr
|Opp
|10
|Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10)
|Tue
|Bruised ego
|16
|sour patch laws
|Dec 26
|killbill
|1
|Prison guards who had sex with inmates avoided ...
|Dec 25
|Bib
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC