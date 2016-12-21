Selena Gomez spent her Christmas in Texas, visiting young
Selena Gomez was the "hometown girl" with a big heart on Christmas Eve when she surprised young patients at Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth. Selena Gomez was the "hometown girl" with a big heart on Christmas Eve when she surprised young patients at Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate being sought after escape from Texas jail
|1 hr
|Opp
|10
|Abbott promises more help on the way
|2 hr
|Observer
|12
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|carmino seranni
|62,605
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|18 hr
|Trump your President
|22
|Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10)
|Tue
|Bruised ego
|16
|sour patch laws
|Mon
|killbill
|1
|Prison guards who had sex with inmates avoided ...
|Sun
|Bib
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC