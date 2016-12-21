Planned Parenthood asks court to pres...

Planned Parenthood asks court to preserve its Medicaid funds in Texas

Read more: Washington Examiner

Planned Parenthood has asked a federal judge to block Texas from cutting its Medicaid funding, a move that would strip the women's healthcare and abortion provider of millions of dollars. The group filed an injunction Friday asking U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks to stop the state from following through with an announcement earlier this month that it would halt its Medicaid payments as early as Jan 21. The action is part of a lawsuit Planned Parenthood filed last year against Texas.

