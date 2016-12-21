Parris Island Marine arrested, charged in Texas child pornography sting

A Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island drill instructor has been arrested and charged with child sex crimes in Texas after a months-long sting. Sgt. Keith Knight, whom Parris Island officials confirmed Thursday was a drill instructor with the depot's Recruit Training Regiment at the time of his arrest, faces two second-degree felony counts of promotion of child pornography, according to the Houston Chronicle.

