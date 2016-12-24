'Obviously racist': Pastors criticize...

'Obviously racist': Pastors criticize Fort Worth police treatment of black family on viral video

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A group of pastors in Fort Worth are calling for the immediate suspension of a white officer caught on a viral video arresting a black woman and her daughters after the woman had called for help. The pastors called the actions of the officer blatantly racist, in contrast to the characterization by Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr don t drink the k... 62,607
News Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin... 3 hr Trump your President 6
News Prison guards who had sex with inmates avoided ... 5 hr Bib 1
News Texans continue fight for Doris 'Dorie' Miller'... 9 hr Boom8882 10
News United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16) 14 hr Earburner 7
News Amy Charron's War Against Gov Rick Perry and a ... (Nov '11) 14 hr Amy Charron 7
News Man Arrested After Decomposing Body Found (Sep '07) Sat Suck_it 24
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,432 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,342

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC