'Obviously racist': Pastors criticize Fort Worth police treatment of black family on viral video
A group of pastors in Fort Worth are calling for the immediate suspension of a white officer caught on a viral video arresting a black woman and her daughters after the woman had called for help. The pastors called the actions of the officer blatantly racist, in contrast to the characterization by Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.
