Obama signs bill that may boost Texas hurricane protection study

President Obama on Monday signed into law a bill that could help expedite the long process of constructing a hurricane protection system for the Texas coast, including the particularly vulnerable Houston region. The "Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation," or WIIN, Act contains a major provision of another bill U.S. Sen. John Cornyn filed in April - the month after The Texas Tribune and ProPublica published an interactive report exploring the dire impacts of a monster storm hitting the nation's fourth-largest city and its massive petrochemical complex.

