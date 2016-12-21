Newcastle man and woman are arrested on suspicion of murder after attacking a teen
Man and woman are arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was attacked inside a busy working man's club Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death inside a working man's club on Christmas Eve. The 19-year-old, named locally as Owen Kerry, was attacked inside the busy Cramlington Workmen's Club in the Northumberland town last night at about 10pm.
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prison guards who had sex with inmates avoided ...
|28 min
|Bib
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|ThreeKnives
|62,606
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|4 hr
|Areola2233
|3
|Texans continue fight for Doris 'Dorie' Miller'...
|5 hr
|Boom8882
|10
|United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16)
|9 hr
|Earburner
|7
|Amy Charron's War Against Gov Rick Perry and a ... (Nov '11)
|9 hr
|Amy Charron
|7
|Man Arrested After Decomposing Body Found (Sep '07)
|22 hr
|Suck_it
|24
