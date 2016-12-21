Newcastle man and woman are arrested on suspicion of murder after attacking a teen

Man and woman are arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was attacked inside a busy working man's club Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death inside a working man's club on Christmas Eve. The 19-year-old, named locally as Owen Kerry, was attacked inside the busy Cramlington Workmen's Club in the Northumberland town last night at about 10pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.