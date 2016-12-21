Newcastle man and woman are arrested ...

Newcastle man and woman are arrested on suspicion of murder after attacking a teen

Man and woman are arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was attacked inside a busy working man's club Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death inside a working man's club on Christmas Eve. The 19-year-old, named locally as Owen Kerry, was attacked inside the busy Cramlington Workmen's Club in the Northumberland town last night at about 10pm.

