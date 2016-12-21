Marine Corps squadron commander relieved of duties
An animal rights activist who vandalized a fur store and journeyed around the country freeing thousands of minks from farms has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in San Diego. Officers scoured hotels, businesses, rest areas and trucks stops across a large swath of Virginia in the search for a 71-year-old New Jersey woman and her great-granddaughter, who vanished during a holiday road... A New Jersey woman and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter were found alive in Virginia on Wednesday, days after their disappearance during a holiday road trip prompted a multistate search, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abbott promises more help on the way
|5 hr
|New Resident
|21
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|6 hr
|Kissez1138
|23
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Babez7002
|62,606
|Inmate being sought after escape from Texas jail
|10 hr
|Opp
|10
|Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10)
|Tue
|Bruised ego
|16
|sour patch laws
|Dec 26
|killbill
|1
|Prison guards who had sex with inmates avoided ...
|Dec 25
|Bib
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC