Man arrested in Colorado for Texas slayings of wife and son
A Fort Worth man has been arrested in Colorado on capital murder charges for the slayings last week of his wife and their 3-month-old son at their Texas home.
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 min
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|Texans continue fight for Doris 'Dorie' Miller'...
|6 hr
|andy
|9
|United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16)
|10 hr
|White Rabbit
|6
|Man Arrested After Decomposing Body Found (Sep '07)
|10 hr
|Suck_it
|24
|2 more arrested after assault of Texas deputy d...
|11 hr
|Jim
|1
|Check this out
|Fri
|Nicole
|2
|Abbott promises more help on the way
|Fri
|Inquisitor
|8
