Long gas lines, price hike mar holiday season in Mexico
The holiday season has been a little less merry for car owners in Mexico as gasoline shortages in many parts of the country have forced grumbling customers to contend with hours-long lines. In hard-hit parts like Leon, in Guanajuato state, filling up your tank often means driving around from one station to the next just to find one that has fuel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 min
|reality
|62,627
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|8 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|The Ghost of Christmas Present
|16 hr
|scientia potentia...
|1
|Escaped Texas inmate dies in shootout
|Fri
|DGA Ratts ass
|2
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Wed
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|Abbott promises more help on the way
|Dec 28
|New Resident
|21
|Inmate being sought after escape from Texas jail
|Dec 28
|Opp
|10
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC