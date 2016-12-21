'King of Pot' no longer in exile, arrested in Canada
John Robert "Johnny" Boone, the head of the "Cornbread "Mafia," a large string of marijuana farms in the upper midwest, became a fugitive in 2008 when he fled from authorities in Kentucky. His run ended Dec. 22, 2016 at a mall in Montreal, Canada.
