Kentucky Soldier arrested for deserti...

Kentucky Soldier arrested for desertion in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The 34-year-old soldier was being sought by military police in Kentucky, home to Fort Campbell and Fort Knox and was later arrested in Texas for desertion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Brian_G 62,615
News Americans who live near border say Trump's wall... 18 hr Unknown Soldier 5
News Abbott promises more help on the way Wed New Resident 21
News Inmate being sought after escape from Texas jail Wed Opp 10
News Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin... Tue Trump your President 22
News Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10) Dec 27 Bruised ego 16
sour patch laws Dec 26 killbill 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,085 • Total comments across all topics: 277,435,746

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC