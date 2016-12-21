Judge who ruled Texas' foster care system broken recognized
The federal judge who ruled that Texas' foster care system is unconstitutionally broken has been named The Dallas Morning News' Texan of the Year. The newspaper announced Friday that U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack was being recognized because she "punctured our comfortable obliviousness to the appalling treatment" being endured by the 12,000 children labeled permanent wards of the state.
