Judge declares mistrial in Texas manslaughter case of ex-officer
A state district judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a former North Texas police officer charged with manslaughter after shooting 41 times at a fleeing suspect. Judge Quay Parker declared the mistrial Monday after being told by jurors they were hung and further deliberations would not help.
