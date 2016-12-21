Inmate being sought after escape from...

Inmate being sought after escape from Texas jail

8 hrs ago

Officials in the town of George West, Texas are searching for 36-year-old Jake Childers. They say he escaped from jail on Christmas Eve and was still on the loose Dec. 26, 2016.

